Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $18.90 on Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Terra has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion and approximately $493.12 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $18.90 or 0.00031990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 949,541,165 coins and its circulating supply is 390,516,193 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

