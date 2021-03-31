Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.17. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

