The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.95

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.95 and last traded at $117.95, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The Allstate by 45.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 10.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Allstate by 16.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in The Allstate by 7.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

