The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 332,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,160,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,258,000 after buying an additional 254,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $47.43. 107,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

