The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Gap Up to $29.03

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.03, but opened at $30.20. The ExOne shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 7,780 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XONE. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The ExOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $685.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth $1,165,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The ExOne by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

