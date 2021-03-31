The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $330.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Home Depot traded as high as $305.50 and last traded at $300.94, with a volume of 48868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $303.81.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.80.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

