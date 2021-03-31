The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,377 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of iRhythm Technologies worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.09, for a total transaction of $1,140,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,500. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.54.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $137.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.89 and its 200 day moving average is $207.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.63 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

