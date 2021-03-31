The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.14 Million Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,686,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,646,000 after buying an additional 82,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1,052.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

STRA stock opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.56.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research cut their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

