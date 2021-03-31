The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

