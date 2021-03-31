The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,499 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Olin worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

OLN opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

