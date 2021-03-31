The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,855 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after acquiring an additional 177,432 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 63,186 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

