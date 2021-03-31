The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,654 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of R. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Shares of R stock opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.