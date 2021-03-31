The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MXF stock remained flat at $$14.15 during trading on Wednesday. 6,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. The Mexico Fund has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXF. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 326,644 shares during the period.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

