The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.35

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as low as $5.01. The New Home shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 43,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.65.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New Home had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The New Home by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 93,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The New Home by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The New Home by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The New Home in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in The New Home in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

About The New Home (NYSE:NWHM)

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

