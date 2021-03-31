The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.38

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.38 and last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58.

About The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

