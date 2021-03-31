The Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $71.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

The Southern stock opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 105,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 50,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in The Southern by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

