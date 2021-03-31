The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Holdings Lowered by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.13% of The Timken worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 908,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,340,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,144,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

