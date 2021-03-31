The TJX Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 21,284 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 856% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,226 call options.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

TJX opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.91. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after acquiring an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,248,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

