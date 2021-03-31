The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

The Toro has raised its dividend payment by 39.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Toro to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Toro has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $105.55.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,063. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

