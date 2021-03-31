The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.37

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.37 and traded as high as C$82.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$82.46, with a volume of 3,983,615 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$81.43.

The stock has a market cap of C$150.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.46.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

