The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading Down 9.2%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s share price fell 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $609.00 and last traded at $609.67. 46,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 884,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $671.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 214.34, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $768.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $737.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,226,911 over the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $272,354,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

