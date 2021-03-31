The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Barclays

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $154.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.74. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.