The Westaim Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) – Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Westaim in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for The Westaim’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

CVE WED opened at C$2.66 on Tuesday. The Westaim has a twelve month low of C$1.50 and a twelve month high of C$2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 38.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The stock has a market cap of C$380.88 million and a P/E ratio of -11.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.46.

In other The Westaim news, Senior Officer Glenn Garry Macneil bought 32,728 shares of The Westaim stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, with a total value of C$87,383.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,053.76. Also, Director Ian William Delaney bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$437,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,976,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,837,232.10.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

