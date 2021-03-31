TheStreet Downgrades Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) to C

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VERU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

VERU opened at $10.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.16 million, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 462.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Veru by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

