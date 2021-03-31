Thomas C. Marecic Sells 19,240 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AME stock opened at $127.44 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day moving average is $114.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,121,000. FMR LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after buying an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in AMETEK by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,864,000 after acquiring an additional 831,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after acquiring an additional 598,826 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in AMETEK by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after acquiring an additional 541,905 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

