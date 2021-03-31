Thomas Tu Sells 5,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $516,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,178.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total value of $518,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $492,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Thomas Tu sold 12,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $1,205,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $100.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $3,389,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $10,859,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 507.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 42,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.