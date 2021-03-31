Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Forterra by 1,783.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forterra by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Forterra by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Forterra during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Forterra by 443.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRTA opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. Forterra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRTA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

