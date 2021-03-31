Tornado Cash (TORN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42.35 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $99.07 or 0.00167302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $39.55 million and $42.35 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 500,793.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00062435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.00321874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.99 or 0.00813929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00082717 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031170 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 399,188 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

