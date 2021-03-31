Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 296,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 571.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $75.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMTNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

