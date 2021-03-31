Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$98.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$98.00.

TIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Toromont Industries stock traded up C$0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$96.19. 194,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,734. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.53. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$57.86 and a 12-month high of C$96.96. The firm has a market cap of C$7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 30.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.2899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total transaction of C$400,519.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$624,064.80. Insiders have sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485 in the last three months.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

