Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 33,427 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 843% compared to the average volume of 3,544 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSE:GOEV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,927,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,152. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34. Canoo has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $24.90.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

