Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,615.00

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,615 ($21.10) and last traded at GBX 1,592 ($20.80), with a volume of 28353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,593.50 ($20.82).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,482.22 ($19.37).

The firm has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,510.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,329.04.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Insiders have purchased 336 shares of company stock worth $486,057 over the last quarter.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

