Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.50

Shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 20046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $653.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,254,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 94,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,181,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 221,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 429.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 236,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 191,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8,086.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 166,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.