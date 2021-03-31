TROY Reaches Market Cap of $232.81 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. TROY has a total market cap of $232.81 million and approximately $33.22 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY token can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TROY has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00062555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00325174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.98 or 0.00830382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00086452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 tokens. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade.

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Token Trading

