Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

TFC opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

