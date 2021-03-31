Truist Financial Corp Buys 73,591 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,591 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $80,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,433,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,328,000 after acquiring an additional 639,100 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 50,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,854. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $71.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

