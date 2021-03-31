Truist Financial Corp Has $93.70 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,121 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $93,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $100.50. 611,160 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

