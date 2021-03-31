Truist Financial Corp Purchases 20,269 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $99,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $454.64. 10,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,652. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.40 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $179.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

