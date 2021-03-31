Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,597 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $68,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,565,912. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded up $7.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.07. 14,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,976. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

