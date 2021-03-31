Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,097,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,094 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $127,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,479 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 283,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 170,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.03. 332,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,765,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

