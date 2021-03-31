Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Stephens

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.