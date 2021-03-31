Truist Securiti Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.66.

OVV stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ovintiv by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ovintiv by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ovintiv by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 759.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 140,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

