Truist Securiti Comments on Apache Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apache in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apache’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

APA stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Apache by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Apache by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Apache by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

