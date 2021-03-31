Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 144 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $185.50 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $177.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

