Truvestments Capital LLC Has $93,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

EPD stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

