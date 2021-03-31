Truvestments Capital LLC Has $93,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after buying an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 88,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

