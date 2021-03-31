Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $61,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

