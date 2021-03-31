Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,375,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after buying an additional 699,084 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,285,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,145,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $76.91.

