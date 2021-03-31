Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $47,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 102,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 48,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 68,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 31,866 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

