Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,382,000 after acquiring an additional 797,632 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,041 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,849,000 after acquiring an additional 281,924 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,313 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on COLD shares. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

